House Budget Committee Chairman Yarmuth won’t seek re-election

Rep. John Yarmuth, a Kentucky Democrat who leads the House Budget Committee, said Tuesday he won’t seek re-election next year. Yarmuth, the lone Democrat in the Kentucky congressional delegation, made the announcement on Twitter, saying he’d “fight for Louisville in Washington for another 15 months,” and then retire. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
