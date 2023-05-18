The House of Representatives could vote on a debt-ceiling deal as soon as next week, according to comments from Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The California Republican said he thinks an eventual bill to raise the borrowing limit needs to be on the House floor next week, and that he can “see the path,” according to a Punchbowl News reporter’s tweet. McCarthy and President Joe Biden have designated representatives to negotiate a deal while Biden is attending a G-7 meeting in Japan. Both have said they are confident a deal will be reached before the government is unable to pay its bills. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

