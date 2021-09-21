House Democrats on Tuesday are planning a vote on legislation to avert a partial government shutdown and raise the U.S. debt ceiling, as Republicans say they won’t help raise the borrowing limit.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Justice Department prepares to challenge the American Airlines-JetBlue alliance - September 21, 2021
- : House Democrats plan Tuesday vote to avoid government shutdown, lift debt limit in showdown with Republicans - September 21, 2021
- American Airlines, JetBlue stocks drop on report DOJ preparing to sue over alliance - September 21, 2021