House Judiciary Committee sets first Trump impeachment hearing

The House Judiciary Committee has set its first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump for Dec. 4, the panel announced Tuesday. The hearing will explore “constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment,” the committee said. The announcement comes after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said a report summarizing evidence in the inquiry would be given to the judiciary panel soon after lawmakers return from Thanksgiving recess. Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, wrote to Trump Tuesday inviting the president and his counsel to participate. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
