House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Republican, said Tuesday that he has been “diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer.” Scalise, 57, said he has started treatment, which will continue for the next several months, and he expects to work while getting treated and intends to return to Washington, D.C.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : House Majority Leader Steve Scalise says he has been diagnosed with ‘treatable blood cancer’ - August 29, 2023
- Economic Report: Job openings fall to 28-month low and fewer workers quit as U.S. labor market cools off - August 29, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. consumer confidence retreats in August to close to levels signaling recession - August 29, 2023