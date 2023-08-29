House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Republican, said Tuesday that he has been “diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer.” Scalise, 57, said he has started treatment, which will continue for the next several months, and he expects to work while getting treated and intends to return to Washington, D.C.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

