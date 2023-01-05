A seventh round of voting for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives looked set to begin on Thursday after the chamber failed to select a speaker in votes held over the past two days. Republican Rep.-elect John James of Michigan was giving a speech to nominate top House Republican Kevin McCarthy, who keeps running into opposition from other GOP lawmakers in his push to become speaker. The House must kick off the new congressional session with the election of a speaker, and it’s required to keep voting until one is chosen.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Help Me Retire: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? - January 5, 2023
- Economic Report: Mortgage rates inch up. ‘Homebuyers are waiting for rates to decrease more significantly,’ Freddie Mac says. - January 5, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy warning marks latest chapter in troubled retailer’s downward spiral - January 5, 2023