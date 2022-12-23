The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a $1.7

trillion spending bill for fiscal 2023, sending the measure to President Joe

Biden to get signed into law. The omnibus bill, which the Senate passed

Thursday, includes a 10% boost for defense spending and a 6% increase in

domestic spending, as well as measures that would automatically enroll workers

into 401(k)s and deliver more aid to Ukraine. Congress had been racing to

approve the measure before midnight Friday to avoid a partial government

