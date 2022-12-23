The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a $1.7
trillion spending bill for fiscal 2023, sending the measure to President Joe
Biden to get signed into law. The omnibus bill, which the Senate passed
Thursday, includes a 10% boost for defense spending and a 6% increase in
domestic spending, as well as measures that would automatically enroll workers
into 401(k)s and deliver more aid to Ukraine. Congress had been racing to
approve the measure before midnight Friday to avoid a partial government
shutdown.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Tesla stock suffers longest losing streak since March 2020 after Wedbush slashes price target by 30% - December 23, 2022
- Personal Finance Daily: IRS pauses rule requiring people to report PayPal, Venmo transactions over $600 and 10 good things that happened to Americans’ finances in 2022 - December 23, 2022
- : The bright side of the chip glut: Nvidia, AMD and Intel gaming cards are cheap and very available for Christmas - December 23, 2022