House passes $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill

The U.S. House early Saturday passed the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package by a vote of 219-212. All Republican members voting opposed passage, and two Democrats joined them in voting against the bill. The bill now heads to the Senate, where the nonpartisan parliamentarian ruled Thursday that a provision increasing the federal wage to $15 an hour could not be included in legislation passed via the budget reconciliation process, which is not subject to the filibuster and thus can be passed by a simple majority, introducing additional complexity in an evenly divided chamber where Democrats are likely reliant on the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

