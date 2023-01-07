A 15th round of voting for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives looked set to start late Friday, after the chamber failed to select a speaker in its 14th vote. With 432 House lawmakers voting in a 14th ballot, top House Republican Kevin McCarthy got 216 votes, or one vote short of a majority, so a 15th ballot will be needed to select a speaker.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

