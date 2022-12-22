The House of Representatives is expected to vote Friday on a $1.7 trillion spending package, after the Senate passed the measure Thursday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the chamber will take votes after 9 a.m. Eastern Friday, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier said she hoped for a vote tonight. The package includes a 10% boost for defense spending and a 6% increase in domestic spending, as well as measures that would automatically enroll workers into 401(k)s and give billions of dollars in extra aid to Ukraine. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

