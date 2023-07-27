The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted 220-209 in favor of a measure that aims to take away the endangered species status that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has given to the northern long-eared bat, with the move coming after the Democratic-run Senate backed the measure in a 51-49 vote in May. The House also voted 221-206 for a measure that would roll back an endangered status for a southern population of the lesser prairie chicken, a type of grouse, following Senate approval for the measure in May. But the White House pledged in May that President Joe Biden would veto the measures if Congress passed them.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story