The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to adjourn until 8 p.m. Eastern, with the move coming as lawmakers have been unable to elect a new speaker for a second day in a row. Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy keeps hitting resistance in his push to become speaker, falling short of a majority in three rounds of voting on Wednesday and three earlier rounds of voting on Tuesday. The House is required to keep voting until a speaker is chosen. There hasn’t been a need for multiple votes for a speaker election since 1923.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

