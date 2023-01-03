The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday evening to adjourn until Wednesday, with the move coming after lawmakers weren’t able to elect a new speaker. Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy has been hitting resistance in his push to become his chamber’s next speaker, as he came up short in three rounds of voting. The House is required to keep voting until a speaker is chosen. There hasn’t been a need for multiple votes for a speaker election since 1923.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

