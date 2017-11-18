The New York Times Magazine has a fresh expose on the fantasy sports sites FanDuel and DraftKings, with an author who says he was a “sucker” that the dominant professional players can easily exploit. But there are ways to avoid being bait for the sharks that cost the New York Times author some $1,900 during the football season.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- How not to be a ‘sucker’ on FanDuel or DraftKings - November 18, 2017
- Trump is delaying decision on importing elephant trophies after outcry - November 18, 2017
- U.S. nuclear general says he’d resist any ‘illegal’ strike order from Trump: report - November 18, 2017