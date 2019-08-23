How one woman persuaded the government to forgive $63,000 in student-loan debt she incurred 15 years ago

“I’m just overjoyed because I believe this allows me to have a life again, rather than having to work a lot longer,” said Christine Gold, a 62-year-old secretary in Cottonwood, Ariz.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- London Markets: British stocks rise ahead of Powell speech, as strategist calls U.K. market cheap - August 23, 2019
- Upgrade: ‘It is an act of insanity to stay in the U.S.:’ Why this 63-year-old teacher ditched Massachusetts to retire in the highlands of Panama - August 23, 2019
- This couple fought $25,000 in fraudulent credit-card charges after falling prey to identity theft — then things got worse - August 23, 2019