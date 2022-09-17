The tennis legend announced his retirement on Thursday. He leaves the game with $130 million in on-court earnings, and over $870 million in endorsements.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : How Roger Federer became one of the few athletes to earn $1 billion: ‘He’s a sports marketer’s dream’ - September 17, 2022
- The Conversation: America would rather boast about ‘exceptionalism’ than pursue it, leaving its people with an inflated view of its standing in the world - September 17, 2022
- Five Questions With: In rare sit-down, Nobel Prize–winning economist Peter Diamond sees ‘significant power shift from employers to workers’ underway - September 17, 2022