Background checks for gun sales in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 21 million in 2020.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : How the Alec Baldwin shooting could affect American’s views on guns: ‘People are injured and die by firearms in so many different situations’ - October 26, 2021
- Financial Crime: Snowmobiling social media prankster convicted after breaking into national forest to promote clothing brand - October 26, 2021
- Market Snapshot: Futures point to further Wall Street records ahead of earnings onslaught - October 26, 2021