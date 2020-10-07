European health regulator launches a “rolling review” of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, as it did for the competing Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- How the EU will speed up approval of eventual COVID-19 vaccine, in contrast to what has happened in U.S. - October 7, 2020
- The Tell: Think ‘decent’ stock-market returns are guaranteed by aggressive Fed stimulus? Think again, says Pimco - October 7, 2020
- : With Trump postponing a stimulus package, here’s what Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief plan would prioritize - October 7, 2020