A 529 plan is one smart way to save, invest and pay for college expenses in a tax-advantageous way.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- How to Invest: Saving for college: the pros and cons of 529 savings plans, prepaid plans and how to decide - January 30, 2022
- Project Syndicate: Inflation will hurt both stocks and bonds, so you need to rethink how you’ll hedge risks - January 29, 2022
- MarketWatch Premium: Value stocks tend to beat growth stocks when inflation accelerates — but the usual explanation is completely flawed - January 29, 2022