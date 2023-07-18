Howard Hughes Corp. HHC said late Tuesday that its board has authorized a reorganization into a holding company, which will lead to a ticker-symbol change. The transformation involves the incorporation of a new holding company that will become the new parent and the new public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The holding company will be named Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. and trade under the symbol HHH in a couple of weeks. Howard Hughes will continue to trade under the symbol HHC through Aug. 11. Shares of Howard Hughes, a real-estate developer, edged lower in the aftermarket Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up 1.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story