Starbucks Corp. SBUX on Wednesday said that former chief executive Howard Schultz is stepping down from its board of directors. The change, which took effect Wednesday, was part of a planned transition, the coffee chain said. Schultz stepped down as chief executive in March. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Arm expected to price IPO above expected range - September 13, 2023
- : Visa to explore potential exchange offer for bank-owned shares amid stock ‘overhang’ - September 13, 2023
- : AMC stock continues rally, extends winning streak to three days - September 13, 2023