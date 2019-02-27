HP stock falls farther after executives detail printer-supply issues

HP Inc. shares dove more in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company revealed weakness in its business of selling printer supplies. The stock was down about 4% in after-hours trading following the release of HP’s holiday-quarter earnings report, but declines suddenly reached double digits as executives provided more details in a conference call Wednesday afternoon. In the call, Chief Executive Dion Weisler said that HP’s market share and pricing for printer supplies were pressured in the quarter, and that the company now expects supplies revenue to decline about 3% for the rest of the year. HP had previously guided for sales to be flat to slightly up for this year. HP shares were trading 12% to 13% lower than the closing price after the call ended Wednesday afternoon.

