Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. on Tuesday appointed Frank D’Amelio, former chief financial officer of Pfizer Inc. , to HPE’s board of directors. D’Amelio has more than 40 years of leadership experience in finance, operations, IT, corporate development, and supply chain. D’Amelio will also serve as a member of the board’s audit committee.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

