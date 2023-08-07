Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE on Monday said its chief financial officer, Tarek Robbiati, is leaving the company this month to become chief executive of RingCentral Inc. RNG. HPE said Jeremy Cox, senior vice president, corporate controller and chief tax officer, will service as interim CFO while the company and its board conduct a search for a new CFO.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story