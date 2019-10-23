HPE raises dividend, issues full-year 2020 earnings guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. said Wednesday that it was raising its dividend to 12 cents and issued full-year 2020 earnings guidance. HPE said it expects full-year 2020 earnings of $1.01 to $1.17 a share and adjusted earnings of $1.78 to $1.94 a share. Previously HPE paid out a dividend of 11.3 cents a share. HPE stock was flat after hours and closed up 0.4% to $16.02.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

