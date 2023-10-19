Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the company’s forecast for this year and the next fell short of expectations. HPE shares dropped 4% after hours, following a 2.3% decline to close the regular session at $16.30. For the current fiscal year, HPE forecasts revenue to grow 4% to 6%, and adjusted earnings of $2.11 to $2.15 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast $2.14 a share on revenue of $29.15 billion. For fiscal 2024, HPE expects revenue growth of 2% to 4%, and adjusted earnings of $1.82 to $2.02 a share. Analysts had forecast fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.15 a share on revenue of $29.62 billion.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

