HSBC may cut 10,000 more jobs in cost-cutting move: report

HSBC Holdings Plc. is planning cost-cutting measures that could result in 10,000 layoffs, the Financial Times reported Sunday. That will reportedly come on top of about 4,000 layoffs that the U.K.-based bank announced in August, following the departure of CEO John Flint. The FT reported that the latest round of layoffs will target high-paid roles, and suggested that many cuts may come in Europe as interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn looks to make his mark on the global company. HSBC has been seeking to boost earnings by cutting costs and increasing its focus on Asian growth. HSBC’s American depositary receipts are down 9% year to date, compared to the S&P 500’s 18% gain.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

