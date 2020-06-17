HSBC sends memo to staff saying 35,000 jobs will go: report

Banking giant HSBC PLC [uk:hsba] is reviving a plan to cut 35,000 jobs, which had been put on hold due to the pandemic, Reuters reported on Wednesday. In a memo sent to the bank’s entire global staff, Chief Executive Noel Quinn said job losses could not be held off “indefinitely,” and that it was always a question of “when.” A spokesperson from HSBC could not immediately be reached for comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

