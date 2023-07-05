HSBC Holdings Plc HSBCUK:HSBA said Wednesday its Global Private Banking unit has launched in India with a focus on clients with investable assets of more than $2 million. Annabel Spring, CEO of HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth and Surendra Rosha, co-CEO of HSBC Asia-Pacific are working on the effort. The bank did not say how many of its employees are involved in the roll-out of its wealth business in India, which HSBC said, “demonstrates the bank’s commitment to lead wealth management in Asia.” U.S.-listed shares of HSBC are down 1% in premarket trades. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

