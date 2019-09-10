Huawei drops one of its lawsuits against U.S. government: report

Huawei Technologies Co. has dropped a lawsuit against the U.S. government over seized equipment, Reuters reported Monday night. Citing court documents, Reuters said Huawei dropped its unlawful-seizure case after the U.S. returned its equipment in August. The equipment had been confiscated in 2017 as it was being shipped back to China after lab tests in the U.S. The government originally claimed the equipment needed an export license, but admitted in August it did not, and returned it to Huawei, according to the report. The U.S. has blacklisted Huawei and accused its equipment of being a national security risk, and the Chinese telecom company faces charges in the U.S. for breaking sanctions against Iran. Huawei has also sued the U.S. over its blacklist.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story