China’s Huawei shipped more smartphones in the second quarter than any other company, Canalys said Wednesday, marking the first time in nine years that neither Samsung nor Apple Inc. was in the top spot.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Huawei tops Samsung as world’s No. 1 smartphone company for first time - July 29, 2020
- MarketWatch First Take: Big Tech painted as the railroad barons of the digital age in antitrust hearing - July 29, 2020
- Earnings Results: Pilgrim’s Pride falls after swinging to Q2 loss, sales drop - July 29, 2020