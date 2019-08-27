Huawei widened its smartphone lead on Apple amid reports of nationalistic buying in China

President Donald Trump’s hard stance toward China on trade, and Huawei Technologies Co. specifically, didn’t help iPhone sales in the second quarter. While Huawei recorded a 16.5% jump in smartphone sales year-over-year, spurred by sales in its native China, Apple Inc.’s sales fell 13%, according to global sales figures released Tuesday by market researcher Gartner Inc.
