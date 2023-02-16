HubSpot Inc. HUBS stock rallied more than 13% in the extended session Thursday after the software company reported an adjusted per-share profit and sales above Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter, saying it “stepped up to the challenging macroeconomic conditions that emerged in 2022.” HubSpot lost $15.6 million, or 32 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $16.4 million, or 35 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.11 a share. Revenue rose 27% to $469.7 million, the company said, including subscription revenue of $458.2 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expected HubSpot to report adjusted earnings of 83 cents a share on sales of $446 million. The company guided for first-quarter revenue between $473 million and $475 million, and adjusted EPS in between 82 cents and 84 cents, which also would be above FactSet consensus. For the full year, HubSpot guided for sales between $2.050 billion and $2.060 billion, and adjusted EPS between $4.24 and $4.32. Shares of HubSpot ended the regular trading day down 1.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

