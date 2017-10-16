Huge Uber-Softbank deal could come within days, Huffington says

Softbank Group Corp.’s long-rumored multi-billion-dollar investment in Uber Technologies Inc. could be finalized within the next week, Uber board member Arianna Huffington said Monday night. Speaking at the WSJ D.Live conference in Laguna Beach, Calif., Huffington said the Japanese conglomerate is seeking a 14% to 20% stake in the San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant. She said Uber was still waiting for the right price, though she did not disclose any numbers. Separately, Recode reported late Monday that Softbank was considering the creation of a second investment fund, possibly even bigger than its current $93 billion Vision Fund.

