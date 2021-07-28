Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Humana beats profit and revenue expectations, maintains full-year adjusted earnings outlook

Humana beats profit and revenue expectations, maintains full-year adjusted earnings outlook

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 12 mins ago

Humana Inc. reported second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, but maintained its full-year adjusted earnings outlook, while saying it expects to record a $1 billion gain in the current quarter on its ownership of Kindred at Home. The health insurer said pretax net income fell to $738 million, or $4.55 a share, from $2.59 billion, or $13.75 a share, in the year-ago period, citing the “significant, temporary deferral of care in 2020” from COVID-19-related factors. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share fell to $6.89 from $12.56, but topped the FactSet consensus of $6.83. Revenue rose 8.2% to $20.65 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $20.51 billion. For 2021, the company raised its net EPS guidance range to $24.97 to $25.47 from $19.62 to $20.12, as the change in fair market of equities held by the company provided a boost. The adjusted EPS guidance remain unchanged at $21.25 to $21.75, as the company acknowledged the heightened uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has advanced 15.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 17.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.