Shares of Humana Inc. tacked on 0.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after the health insurer raised its 2023 Medicare Advantage membership growth guidance, due to higher-than-expected sales seen so far during the current enrollment period. The company now expects membership growth of “at least” 500,000 members, up from a previous guidance range of 325,000 to 400,000 members. Separately, the company reiterated that it expects 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be “in line” with consensus Wall Street expectations of $27.90. The stock has rallied 12.9% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has advanced 9.6% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 2.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

