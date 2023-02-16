Healthcare provider Humana Inc. HUM said Thursday its board has approved a 12.4% increase in its quarterly dividend to 88.50 cents a share from 78.75 last quarter. The new dividend is payable April 28 to shareholders of record as of March 31. The stock has gained 16% in the last 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500 SPX, which has fallen 7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

