Humana Inc. HUM said Thursday it has decided to exit the Employer Group Commercial Medical Products business, which includes fully insured, self-funded and Federal Employee Health Benefit medical plans and rewards programs. “The company remains committed to the long-term growth of its core Insurance lines of business, including Medicare Advantage, Group Medicare, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, Medicaid, Military and Specialty (Dental, Vision, Life, etc.), as well as its CenterWell healthcare services business” it said in a statement. The business will be phased out over the next 18 to 24 months. The company said it now expects first-quarter adjusted EPS to account for about 33% of full-year adjusted EPS, down from prior guidance of about 35%. The stock has gained 22% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

