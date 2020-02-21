Hundreds of Oracle workers stage walkout to protest Larry Ellison’s fundraiser for Trump

About 300 Oracle Corp. employees reportedly walked out Thursday to protest a fundraiser for President Donald Trump held the day before by co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison.
