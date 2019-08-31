Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 4, heads toward Disney World, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Hurricane Dorian strengthened Saturday morning to a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 145 miles per hour, bearing down on the northwestern Bahamas en route to the U.S. Southeast coast. Millions of people in Florida, along with Walt Disney’s resort and President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago hotel, are in its potential crosshairs. Forecasters say the storm will hover along Florida’s east coast Tuesday and Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
