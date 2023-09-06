Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. HYMC said Wednesday a study has confirmed average recoveries of 89% for gold and 93% for silver at its Hycroft mine in Northern Nevada. Recovery rates are used in process metallurgy to indicate the proportion of valuable material obtained in the processing of an ore. The study’s finding are up from 80% for both gold and silver in a March report, said Hycroft, which is part owned by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC, the cinema chain and popular meme stock. “We are extremely pleased with these results because they clearly demonstrate that we can achieve significant gold and silver recoveries from Hycroft’s sulfide ore,” Hycroft Chief Executive Diane R. Garrett said in a statement. “The gold and silver flotation recovery results averaged approximately 10% higher than previously modeled with improved flotation consistency across all geologic domains within the projected mine plan.” Hycroft’s stock rose 4.8% premarket, but is down 37% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

