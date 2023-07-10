Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN stock is up 6.9% in premarket trades after the supplier of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles said it remains on schedule for the start of production and commercialization of its fuel cell system next year. The company said it successfully completed testing of the first nine single-stack 200kW fuel cell system (FCS) B-samples at its production and innovation center in Bolingbrook, Ill.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

