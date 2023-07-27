An estimated 78 million people in the U.S. have a criminal record, restricting their employment and housing opportunities long after an arrest or conviction.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: DraftKings is powering toward a big milestone — but a budding threat looms - July 28, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Stocks end higher after inflation report, score weekly gains - July 28, 2023
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can keep you going even if stocks slump - July 28, 2023