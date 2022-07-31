One corporate landlord created a list of strategies to ‘get rid of’ a tenant without obtaining an eviction order, despite the federal moratorium, the report said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘I want this person very uncomfortable’: Corporate landlords harassed tenants, filed evictions during pandemic, House investigation finds - July 31, 2022
- Financial Crime: Do not leave a paper trail: How a group of sovereign citizens used a phony credit-repair business to amass a real-estate empire - July 30, 2022
- Tax Guy: Should I try to sell my house in this market, or keep it and rent it out? - July 30, 2022