Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / IAG agrees to acquire Air Europa for a deferred, lower price tag of €500 million

IAG agrees to acquire Air Europa for a deferred, lower price tag of €500 million

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 5 mins ago

International Airlines Group on Wednesday announced a cut-price deal for Air Europa worth €500 million ($607 million). Under terms of the deal, IAG-owned Iberia Airlines will acquire all shares of the rival airline from owner Globalia Corporacion Empresarial, but the amount to be paid has been reduced from €1 billion, and will be deferred until the sixth anniversary of the deal’s completion. Revised deal terms are dependent on negotiations between Iberia and industrial holding company Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales regarding financial support it provided to Air Europa in 2020. The deal is expected to complete by the second half of 2021, but still subject to EU approval. IAG expects the purchase of the Spanish airline to “generate significant cost and revenue synergies,” now expected by 2026, and be earnings accrective in the first full year after the deal is competed.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.