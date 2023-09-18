International Business Machines Corp. IBM said Monday it is committing to training 2 million people in artificial-intelligence technologies over the next three years, and offering course accreditation for its products. IBM shares closed Monday down 0.6% at $145.09, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose less than 0.1%. The company said it will focus on under-represented communities, and provide universities access to IBM-led training along with online courses on generative AI and Red Hat open-source tech. The company expects AI and automation will require companies to retrain 40% of their workforce because of expected AI advances over the next three years.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story