IBM laying off about 1,700 workers: report

International Business Machines Corp. is laying off about 1,700 employees, CNBC reported Thursday night. Posts on the discussion board TheLayoff.com suggested cuts were made in a number of departments in various locations. IBM employs around 350,000 workers, and previously cut jobs in 2016 and 2017. IBM’s quarterly revenue fell more than expected in April, but its stock is still up 16% year to date, compared to the S&P 500’s 13% gain. Last month, IBM got a cool reception to a $20 billion bond sale to finance its acquisition of Red Hat Inc. .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

