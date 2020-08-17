IBM tosses hat into AMD’s ring with 7-nanometer CPU

International Business Machines Corp. appears to be going after a piece of the 7-nanometer central processing unit market currently dominated by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. with its own chip. Late Sunday, IBM said it was launching its Power10 chip, a 7-nm CPU to focus on the enterprise hybrid cloud computing market. In chip parlance, nanometers, or nm, refers to the size of the transistors that go on a computer chip, with the general rule being that smaller transistors are faster and more efficient in using power. All year, AMD has been releasing new versions of its 7-nm chip, which is fabricated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. . Back in July, larger AMD rival Intel Corp. said it was delaying its 7-nm chip to at least late 2022 because of manufacturing issues. IBM said Samsung Electronics Co. fabricates the Power10. IBM shares were down 0.3% at $124.87 at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

