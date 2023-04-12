International Business Machines Corp. IBM is considering selling its weather operation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. An auction for the segment, which includes forecasting service Weather.com and The Weather Co.’s business and cloud-focused operations, is in an early phase, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter, with private equity the most likely purchaser. However, the people told the Journal there was no guarantee a deal would actually materialize. Any sale would come as IBM tries to become a leaner company trained on AI and cloud infrastructure, the Journal noted. IBM declined to comment. IBM bought the properties in 2015, the Journal said, adding that the Weather Channel wasn’t included but licensed out its forecasting analytics. Shares rose 0.2% after hours on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

