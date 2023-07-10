Icahn Enterprises shares IEP jumped 5% in premarket trade. The Wall Street Journal reported that Carl Icahn and banks finalized amended loan agreements Sunday that untie his personal loans from the trading price of his company’s shares. Icahn Enterprises shares have tumbled 43% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story